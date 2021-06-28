Home » News » Norway House Man Killed in Rollover Crash

Norway House Man Killed in Rollover Crash

June 28, 2021 3:15 PM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

One man has died and two women were injured Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say a vehicle was travelling southbound on Provincial Road 373 near the Sea Falls Ferry when the driver left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 53-year-old Norway House man driving the vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman, both from Norway House, were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Accident | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS

Access Credit Union

Learn more about Access Credit Union mortgages