Norway House Man Killed in Rollover Crash













One man has died and two women were injured Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say a vehicle was travelling southbound on Provincial Road 373 near the Sea Falls Ferry when the driver left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 53-year-old Norway House man driving the vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman, both from Norway House, were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.