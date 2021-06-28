Selkirk Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Dugald













A 34-year-old Selkirk man was killed last Friday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Highway 15.

Manitoba RCMP say both vehicles were travelling eastbound just before 8 p.m. when the motorcycle struck the pickup truck as its driver was turning north onto Spruce Road.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. approximately one kilometre east of Dugald.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on scene, while the 33-year-old woman driving the semi, from the RM of Springfield, wasn’t injured.

Oakbank RCMP continue to investigate.