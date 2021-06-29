What’s Open and Closed on Canada Day in Winnipeg











Canada Day will be celebrated differently this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While large-scale public gatherings have been scrapped, many have opted for lower-key patriotic celebrations, such as backyard barbeques or marking July 1st virtually.

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre — Closed

Polo Park — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores

Most big chain grocery stores will be closed on July 1. Some independent grocers may still be operating.

Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are operating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day, except for the express locations and True North Square, which will be closed. Liquor Marts have extended hours today and Wednesday in lieu of the upcoming holiday. For specific hours, visit liquormarts.ca/hours.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Thursday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Thursday, July 1 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Thursday, July 1 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Thursday, July 1 — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Thursday, July 1 — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Thursday, July 1, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Spray Pads

Spray pads will be open on Thursday, July 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, including locations, visit Winnipeg.ca or contact 311. Residents are reminded that social distancing is required, and individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres from each other. Residents are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms before attending and not use the spray pads if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Thursday, July 1.

Animal Services Agency

Animal Services will be closed to members of the public on Thursday, July 1.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 1. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.