61 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 56,097.

No additional deaths were reported.

Health officials say there are 1,408 active cases, 53,550 people have recovered, and 90 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 28 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,139.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 6 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 15 cases in the Northern health region

• 0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 11 cases in the Southern Health region

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,040 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 829,192.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.