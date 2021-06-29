Manitoba Targets Community Outreach to Increase Vaccinations











WINNIPEG — Manitobans who feel more comfortable receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in a setting outside of a clinic or supersite will be able to get the jab.

The province has awarded 25 community grants worth $390,000 to support vaccine uptake in low immunisation communities.

“Getting as many Manitobans vaccinated as quickly and safely as they can is key to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back,” said Premier Brian Pallister on Tuesday.

“Our community-hosted vaccination program will make it easier for people from all walks of life to get vaccinated in way that is comfortable and accessible to them.”

One group that helps disadvantaged people in the Steinbach area, where vaccination rates are low, will host a barbecue where medical professionals will answer questions.

New Flyer Industries, which manufactures buses, will hold vaccination clinics at some of its workplace sites.

The program, first announced four weeks ago, offers up to $20,000 to Manitoba community groups, businesses, churches and others that work with low-uptake communities.

About 73 percent of Manitobans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, and the government is aiming to have another 51,000 people get a first shot by Labour Day.

— With files from The Canadian Press