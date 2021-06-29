Two Injured in Crash at McGillivray Boulevard Intersection













Two people were sent to hospital Monday after a two-vehicle collision on the city’s western outskirts.

RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard and McCreary Road at around 3:40 p.m.

Police say a southbound vehicle on McGreary Road was attempting to turn onto McGillivray Boulevard, in the RM of Macdonald, when it clipped an eastbound van. The van hit the ditch and struck a tree.

The 17-year-old boy driving the first vehicle wasn’t injured, while the 53-year-old man driving the van, along with his 17-year-old male passenger, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The teen remains in critical condition.

All three people involved are from Winnipeg.

Stonewall/Headingley RCMP continue to investigate.