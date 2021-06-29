Woman Charged in String of Winnipeg Robberies













Winnipeg police have charged a woman in connection to eight robberies at retail clothing outlets and drugstores this past spring.

Between April 24 and June 17, stores on Leila Avenue, McPhillips Street and Marion Street were robbed.

Police say during these incidents, the female suspect threatened staff members with a syringe, and on one occasion, a knife when she was exiting the stores with unpaid merchandise. The total value of the stolen goods was approximately $6,000, and none of the property has been recovered at this time. Nobody was physically injured during the robberies.

Gerry Dawn Chevillard, 42, of Winnipeg has been charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She remains in custody.