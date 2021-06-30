70 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 56,167.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 30s from Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,395 active cases, 53,631 people have recovered, and 77 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 19 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,141.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 20 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 12 cases in the Southern Health region

• 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,616 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 830,897.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.