RCMP Search for Driver After Cyclist Hit on Trans-Canada Highway













Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck after a cyclist was struck on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday night near Austin, Manitoba.

Police say the 40-year-old man from Ontario was cycling westbound on the highway at around 10 p.m. when he was hit by the passenger side of the westbound vehicle. The cyclist was thrown off his bicycle and landed in the north ditch. The man, who appeared to not be wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Winnipeg.

The vehicle didn’t remain at the scene. Police are looking for a red pickup truck with a broken passenger side headlight assembly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.