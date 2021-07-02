145 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 7 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 56,306.

Seven additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,053 active cases, 54,106 people have recovered, and 66 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,147.

Friday’s 54 cases include:

• 9 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 5 new cases in the Northern health region

• 6 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 11 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 23 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

There were 91 new cases on Thursday but were unreported due to the Canada Day holiday.

1,285 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 833,702

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.