Passenger Dies After Being Ejected in Crash Near Carman













Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed one man early Thursday southeast of Carman, Manitoba.

RCMP say a pickup truck carrying four men was travelling north on Provincial Road 21 West at around 2:20 a.m. when it rolled on the passenger side in the east ditch and caught fire.

The 19-year-old driver and 18-year-old front passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The two rear passengers, aged 19 and 20, suffered minor injuries and were able to make it out of the vehicle. All four men were from the RM of Dufferin.

The front passenger was pronounced deceased on scene, while the driver was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate and say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.