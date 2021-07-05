Man Charged in Homicide of Teen on Assiniboine Avenue













Winnipeg police have laid charges in a weekend homicide that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

Jaden Charles John Oman was assaulted at an apartment block in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue early Sunday morning. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Members of the homicide unit determined the victim and a male acquaintance were involved in an argument, which escalated to an assault.

A suspect was taken into custody by police soon after.

Samuel David Hastings, 19, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.