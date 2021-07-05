65 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 56,482.

Four additional deaths were also reported:

Saturday, July 3:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

Sunday, July 4:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the linked to the alpha variant of concern

Monday, July 5:

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,022 active cases, 54,309 people have recovered, and 63 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,151.

Monday’s cases include:

• 9 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 5 new cases in the Northern health region

• 11 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 35 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,126 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 837,004.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.