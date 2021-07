A four-year-old boy has died after swimming in a rock quarry in the RM of St. Andrews over the weekend.

The child, from the RM of Dufferin, was playing in the water near the beach Sunday afternoon when a family lost sight of him.

RCMP were called to Taylor Road and immediately conducted a water and ground search.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the boy’s body was recovered from the water.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.