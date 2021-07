Northbound Stretch of Watt Street Closing for Construction













WINNIPEG — A northbound stretch of Watt Street will be closing beginning Friday, July 9 for road construction.

The closure will run from Trent Avenue and Golspie Street and be in effect at 7 a.m. until Friday, August 6 at 7 p.m.

Pedestrian access on the east sidewalk will be maintained.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes while the road closure is in place.