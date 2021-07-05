Winnipeg Hiker in Medical Distress Rescued from Pisew Falls Trail













A hiker from Winnipeg was rescued over the weekend after experiencing heat-related medical distress on the Pisew Falls-Kwasitchewan Falls Hiking Trail.

Wabowden RCMP were called to Pisew Falls Provincial Park Saturday evening to help a 50-year-old woman approximately six kilometres from the trail’s exit. At the time, the temperature was approximately 37°C.

The woman was with another hiker and were advised by RCMP to get to the nearby riverbank to cool down before police arrived. Officers responded by boat and located the two hikers, who were taken to nearby EMS personnel. There were no serious injuries.

“We are so glad that people are out and enjoying the beautiful outdoor trails in the area,” said Corporal Lisa Wowchuk, Wabowden RCMP detachment commander. “With high temperatures, we want to remind anyone heading out on these long and somewhat difficult hikes to make sure they have enough water and are dressed appropriately. Give yourself lots of time so you can take breaks and find some shade.”