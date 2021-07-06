36 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday bringing the provincial total to 56,516.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

Health officials say there are 972 active cases, 54,392 people have recovered, and 63 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 15 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,152.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 5 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 new cases in the Northern health region

• 2 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 24 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

989 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 837,996.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.