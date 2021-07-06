Charges Laid on Manitoba Waterways During Boating Patrols













Manitoba RCMP were out on the waterways this past weekend to ensure boaters were abiding by the rules and staying safe.

From July 2-4, Lac du Bonnet RCMP conducted boat patrols on the Winnipeg River, Lee River, and Bird River, as well as the northern Whiteshell chain lakes into Pinawa, Manitoba.

Over the three-day period:

17 deficiency notices were issued for various issues, including improper licencing of watercraft or lack of required safety equipment

3 charges were laid for unlawful transportation of liquor on a vessel

2 charges were laid for allowing a person under the age of 16 to operate a personal watercraft

1 charge was laid for operating a vessel in a careless manner and without due care and attention on the Lee River

2 general assistance calls for stranded boaters were responded to

“For the most part, people are out enjoying the water and being courteous of others doing the same,” said S/Sgt Bob Chabot, commander of the RCMP Inland Water Transportation Unit.

“Unfortunately, you get a few people who are operating their vessel in an unsafe manner or who think it is okay to have alcohol on board. Neither are acceptable. That is why we are out on the waterways and patrolling.”