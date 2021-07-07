As Manitoba Hits Second Vaccine Milestone, Less Restrictions Are on the Way













WINNIPEG — Manitoba is set to unveil less restrictive public health orders next week as the province reached the second milestone associated with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

By Tuesday, more than 75 percent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose and more than 50 percent of people have received both vaccine doses.

Under the province’s 4-3-2-One Great Summer reopening path, that means the second vaccine target was reached nearly a month early, well before the August long weekend.

“Once again Manitobans have responded in record numbers to do their part to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated,” Premier Brian Pallister said on Wednesday.

“As we look forward to regaining more of our freedoms this summer as more and more Manitobans get fully vaccinated, the race against COVID is not over yet. We all have a part to play, and to anyone who still needs their first or second dose, I want you to know that we still need you in this monumental, provincewide effort.”

It’s unclear what the new set of restrictions will look like, but based on the province’s own reopening plan, it could mean 50 percent or greater opening capacity for businesses, services and facilities as well as increased gathering sizes, with fewer restrictions for specific sectors.

To achieve the third and final step of the reopening plan by Labour Day in September, about 33,000 more first-dose and 100,000 second-dose immunizations must be given. These are in addition to the more than 180,000 vaccine appointments already booked in the weeks ahead.

Vaccine walk-ins at supersites

On Wednesday, July 14, every vaccine supersite in Manitoba will offer only walk-ins. More than 20,000 vaccines will be available including approximately 8,000 Pfizer vaccines earmarked for young people aged 12 to 17. There will be Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available at every supersite.

The province on Wednesday also provided an update to the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative it announced in April. To date, more than 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota.

Manitoban truck drivers are currently able to get vaccinated at two clinics in North Dakota:

GasTrak at 700 W Stutsman St. in Pembina every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drayton rest area on I-29 near Drayton every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These locations and hours will be effective through July.