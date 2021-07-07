Goldeyes Sign Rookie Pitcher Austin Henrich













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed rookie right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich to the roster.

Henrich, a college standout at the University of Charleston, was 7-0 with a 4.07 ERA in 12 starts for the Golden Eagles. The South Charleston, West Virginia native struck out 61 and walked 20 in 59.2 innings pitched as a fifth-year senior.

In five collegiate seasons, Henrich, 23, was a combined 31-8 (.795) with a 3.94 ERA in 58 games, 50 of them as a starting pitcher. He earned All-Mountain East Conference honours as a freshman in 2017 and again as a junior in 2019.

The Goldeyes continue a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks tonight at The Ballpark at Jackson.