Firefighters Battle Another Blaze Near CentrePort Canada Way













WINNIPEG — For the second night in a row, Winnipeg firefighters battled a grass and brush fire near CentrePort Canada Way.

Crews were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. and encountered smoke coming from a treed area, extending into the adjacent grassy field.

“Crews used specialized wildland-urban interface equipment, including the WFPS Bison, to attack the fires and protect the surrounding areas and properties,” the city said in a release. “The WFPS drone was also used for situational awareness and the detection of hot spots.”

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

On Monday night, firefighters tended to a similar wildland fire near CentrePort Canada Way and the Sturgeon Access Road. Flames grew out of control and spanned more than a football field in size.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.