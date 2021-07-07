Morden Corn & Apple Festival Rebrands Itself with New Look













A beloved summer festival in southwest Manitoba has a brand new look to mark its 54th year.

The Morden Corn & Apple Festival pulled back the curtain on their rebranding Wednesday, revealing a refreshed logo and graphics in a familiar colour scheme.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be unveiling our brand-new look today”, said Tim Hodge, the festival’s executive director. “We began this project a year and a half ago, and it’s wonderful to be able to share it with everyone after all this time.”

Hodge says the main logo consists of text laid out to resemble a street sign, with stylized cobs of corn and apples forming the ampersand between “Corn” and “Apple.”

“We are Manitoba’s largest street Festival, so having our main logo resemble a street sign is a wonderful connection. And the visual of the corn and apple ampersand allows us the versatility to use our branding at a variety of scales.”

The festival has been postponed until August 2022 amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, but the planning for this year’s virtual festival is already underway.

Several live-streamed concerts are on the schedule for this August, with a video contest being launched to allow the public to submit a video for a chance to appear in a festival promotion.

For those with a craving for the tastes of the festival, corn and apple baskets will be available for purchase, as well as merchandise featuring the new logo.

The Morden Corn & Apple Festival welcomes approximately 80,000 annual visitors the last weekend of August.