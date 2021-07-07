Winnipeg Reopening Some Fitness Centres, Indoor Pools













The City of Winnipeg is reopening additional recreation facilities as the province recently eased public health restrictions.

Beginning Monday, July 12, the following facilities will reopen to the public:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (including the indoor pool)

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre

Freight House Recreation Centre

Pan Am (including the indoor pool)

Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre

St. James Assiniboia Centennial

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place

Service at indoor fitness centres is limited while swimming at indoor pools is currently limited to lanes, aquatic fitness classes, public swim, and aquatic sports groups.

Residents are encouraged to book swim and fitness time blocks prior to arriving, as there is no guarantee of available blocks for registration upon arrival, due to capacity restrictions. Blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis and reservations can be made up to 10 p.m. the day before the pre-reserved time (space permitting). Every Thursday, another week of swim and fitness blocks will be added to what’s available for registration.

Capacity at indoor pools and fitness centres is limited to 25 percent in accordance with provincial public health orders, and to ensure physical distancing guidelines are maintained.