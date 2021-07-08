86 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 56,667.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Northern health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region linked to the alpha variant of concern

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the alpha variant of concern

Health officials say there are 1,016 active cases, 54,494 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,157.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 16 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 11 new cases in the Northern health region

• 10 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 39 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,445 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 841,118.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.