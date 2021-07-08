Manitoba Adding 400 New Nursing Education Seats, Support for International Nurses













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is adding nearly 400 new nursing education seats across the province and is launching a new initiative to provide financial and process support for internationally educated nurses.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement Thursday during her first public appearance since going on medical leave in May.

“Increasing the number of nursing seats and supporting IENs’ pathway to licensing will accelerate the entry of students and internationally educated nurses into nursing professions, and will increase the number of nurses in Manitoba who can staff our hospitals and health-care clinics,” Stefanson said.

The province says there are currently more than 800 nursing seats in Manitoba, offered at six publicly funded post-secondary institutions across the province.

The nearly 400 new seats will be created over the next few years with intake beginning as early as 2021-22.

For international nursing students, Manitoba will provide up to $23,000 per IEN (internationally educated nurse) for costs associated with obtaining licensure in Manitoba. IENs who wish to apply can visit the province’s website.