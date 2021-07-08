Interactive Map Shows Manitoba’s Current Infrastructure Projects













WINNIPEG — A new online interactive map is making it easier to track infrastructure projects underway on Manitoba roadways.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the map features information on infrastructure projects including provincial highways, structures and bridges, intersections and interchanges such as overpass and underpass works.

“Users will be able to pinpoint the location of work zones and road restrictions and get up to date information so they can better plan their travels across the province,” said Schuler.

The interactive map is a new searchable tool that displays highway expansion and infrastructure projects that are planned or underway in communities across the province.

The online tool also includes project pages that contain fields with information about the locations, project start and completion dates, and provides information to Manitobans and motorists on infrastructure in their home and destination areas.

The interactive road map is available on the province’s website.