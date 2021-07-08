Charges Laid After Man Impersonates Police Officer in Northern Manitoba













A Manitoba man has been charged with impersonating a police officer after trying to conduct community patrols on Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Police began investigating Wednesday after receiving a report of a man with two restricted handguns and a decommissioned police vehicle with a working light bar.

The man attended a community checkstop site being used for COVID-19 measures and informed staff he would be conducting patrols.

Nelson House RCMP obtained a search warrant for the man’s home in Nisichawayasihk, where they seized a BB gun handgun replica, bear mace wrapped in black tape, police-style flashlights, a tactical-style vest, handcuffs, assorted ammunition, and the Ford Crown Victoria with the light bar.

Jack Kobliski, 55, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and personating a police officer. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.