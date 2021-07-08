Senior Beaten, Left Unconscious in Selkirk Avenue Assualt













A 72-year-old man was kicked in the head and left on the street after being assaulted in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area just after 12:30 p.m. where a group of people was tending to the victim.

Police say the man had been walking in the area when he was assaulted. The suspect allegedly pushed the man to the ground and continued to violently assault him, rendering him unconscious, then rummaged through his clothing prior to leaving.

Officers arrested a suspect in the 800 block of Main Street on Wednesday evening.

Jonathan Eric Joseph McKay, 21, of Winnipeg, has been charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm. He remains in custody.