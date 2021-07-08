Pilot Project Testing Reduced Speeds on Winnipeg ‘Greenways’













WINNIPEG — The city will soon begin a pilot project on select neighbourhood greenways aimed at reduced speeds.

From July 12-23, crews will install speed limit signage to 30 km/h, speed humps, and additional intersection controls along the following routes:

Machray Avenue from Fife Street to Main Street

Powers Street from Dufferin Avenue to Partridge Avenue

Eugenie Street from St. Mary’s Road to Youville Street

Warsaw Avenue from Thurso Street to Pembina Highway

Machray Avenue and Powers Street are expected to be implemented the week of July 12, while Eugenie Street and Warsaw Avenue will be implemented the week of July 19.

Greenways are on-street routes designed to serve cyclists and pedestrians safely alongside motor vehicles.

The pilot routes were selected from among the city’s 11 existing neighbourhood greenways – all of which currently operate at 50 km/h and have some elements of traffic calming already in place.