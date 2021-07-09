Home » News » Search Warrant Triggers Standoff on Dufferin Avenue

Search Warrant Triggers Standoff on Dufferin Avenue

July 9, 2021 11:07 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Logo CrestWINNIPEG — Six people have been arrested after a three-hour standoff at a home in the 600 block of Dufferin Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence at around 12:30 p.m., where the arrival of officers precipitated a standoff with the suspects inside. The ordeal ended without incident and six people were taken into custody.

Police located the following items inside:

  • A conducted energy weapon
  • Body armour
  • Approximately $8,000 in cash
  • Fentanyl patches
  • Crack cocaine
  • Drug packaging material
  • A loaded Ruger revolver
  • A loaded .40 cal pistol (serial number removed)
  • A loaded 9 mm pistol (serial number removed)

The suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 36, face numerous firearms charges. Two of the people arrested were released on appearance notices.


Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS

Access Credit Union

Learn more about Access Credit Union mortgages