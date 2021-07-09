Search Warrant Triggers Standoff on Dufferin Avenue













WINNIPEG — Six people have been arrested after a three-hour standoff at a home in the 600 block of Dufferin Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence at around 12:30 p.m., where the arrival of officers precipitated a standoff with the suspects inside. The ordeal ended without incident and six people were taken into custody.

Police located the following items inside:

A conducted energy weapon

Body armour

Approximately $8,000 in cash

Fentanyl patches

Crack cocaine

Drug packaging material

A loaded Ruger revolver

A loaded .40 cal pistol (serial number removed)

A loaded 9 mm pistol (serial number removed)

The suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 36, face numerous firearms charges. Two of the people arrested were released on appearance notices.