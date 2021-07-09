Search Warrant Triggers Standoff on Dufferin Avenue

WINNIPEG — Six people have been arrested after a three-hour standoff at a home in the 600 block of Dufferin Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Police executed a search warrant on the residence at around 12:30 p.m., where the arrival of officers precipitated a standoff with the suspects inside. The ordeal ended without incident and six people were taken into custody.
Police located the following items inside:
- A conducted energy weapon
- Body armour
- Approximately $8,000 in cash
- Fentanyl patches
- Crack cocaine
- Drug packaging material
- A loaded Ruger revolver
- A loaded .40 cal pistol (serial number removed)
- A loaded 9 mm pistol (serial number removed)
The suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 36, face numerous firearms charges. Two of the people arrested were released on appearance notices.