Memorial Park Fountain Restored for Manitoba 150 Celebrations













WINNIPEG — Extensive repairs have been completed on the Memorial Park fountain ahead of Manitoba 150 celebrations.

The province says the nearly 60-year-old fountain was refurbished at a cost of $3.7 million and water began flowing in it again this past week.

“This fountain is the centrepiece of the park, and has created memories and entertained Manitobans and visitors for decades,” said Legislative and Public Affairs Minister Kelvin Goertzen, in a statement.

Officially called the City Hydro Fountain, it was opened on September 28, 1962, to honour the 15th anniversary of the former Winnipeg Hydro. The structure was designed by architect Cameron Man.