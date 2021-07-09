RCMP Investigating Bomb Threat at Thompson Hospital













Police in Thompson are investigating a bomb threat made on Thursday at the Thompson Hospital.

RCMP say staff received a phone call at around 4:30 a.m. from a male advising of an “IED” (improvised explosive device) in the building and that they needed to evacuate.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the facility, including a nearby administration building, but didn’t locate a suspicious package or device.

Approximately 55 patients and staff were inside at the time but were not evacuated.

Thompson RCMP believe the call was a hoax and are conducting a public mischief investigation.