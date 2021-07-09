Father Charged in Killing of Winnipeg Girl Had Tried to Force Abortion: Court Records













By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Court records show a man charged in the killing of his three-year-old daughter had tried to force her mother to get an abortion.

Police have said the girl was abducted from her mother at knifepoint on Wednesday. They said the girl was found a short time later inside a parked vehicle with stab wounds. She died in hospital.

Frank Nausigimana, 28, was charged with first-degree murder.

He was convicted of assault involving the child’s mother when she was pregnant in 2017.

Both Nausigimana and the mother are hearing impaired.

Court heard that Nausigimana picked up the woman at a store in Winnipeg and drove her to an area to talk about the pregnancy. The two began to argue because Nausigimana wanted her to get an abortion.

“(I) asked her to come with me, go to the hospital about to remove the baby,” Nausigimana said in a written note to court. “But she refused to go to the hospital.”

Court heard that he pulled out a bottle with some sort of liquid and tried to force the woman to drink it with the intention of inducing a miscarriage.

Nausigimana later told police he had researched how to cause a miscarriage and the liquid was a mixture of salt, water and vodka.

The woman, who also had scratches on her face, went to hospital and the baby was unharmed.

She applied for a protection order following the assault.

“I’m afraid that potentially Frank will come after me again, so I’m trying to be very careful … I’d like to have the baby,” the mother said through an interpreter during a hearing for the protection order.

Not long after, the order was revoked at the mother’s request. She told court she’d forgiven him. She and the father went to the same church and she wanted him to be able to attend services.

“I will take care (of the) child alone, so please cancel the protection order,” the mother wrote in a note to the court.

Court heard that Nausigimana came to Canada as a refugee from Burundi when he was a teen. He lost his hearing when he had meningitis as a child.

His mother moved to Ottawa and left Nausigimana in foster care in Winnipeg. He remained in care until he became too old at 21.

Nausigimana was described in court as intelligent, capable and a low risk to reoffend. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for the assault.

He is to be back in court on the murder charge July 16.