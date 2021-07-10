Portions of Lagimodiere Boulevard, Day Street Temporarily Closing













WINNIPEG — Motorists will want to note two temporary road closures coming into effect this week.

The Lagimodiere Boulevard off-ramp from northbound Lagimodiere onto westbound Concordia Avenue will be temporarily closed on Sunday, July 11 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for road construction. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Northbound Day Street, from Melrose Avenue East to Pandora Avenue East, will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 12 until mid-August for road construction. One lane of traffic will be maintained in the southbound direction.

Transit re-route and schedule information can be found online or by contacting 311.