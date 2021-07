A 34-year-old man has died following an ATV accident in the RM of Stanley near Winkler, Manitoba.

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to Municipal Road 22 West last Saturday evening, where medical personnel were caring for an injured rider. The area man was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, where he was pronounced deceased.

RCMP say two ATVs were being ridden on Road 22W when the driver of one ATV lost control on the gravel road and rolled. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

RCMP continue to investigate.