Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Bud Norris













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed former Major League pitcher Bud Norris.

Norris has 10 years of Major League experience, having pitched for the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Norris is in his 15th season of professional baseball, and is 82-118 lifetime with 49 saves and a 4.30 ERA in 443 appearances, 262 of them as a starting pitcher. Norris’ fastball averaged 94.4 mph with a spin rate of more than 2,400 rpms as recently as 2018.

In a separate move, the Goldeyes placed infielder Wes Darvill on the injured list, retroactive to July 5.