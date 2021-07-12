31 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 56,920.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• Saturday, July 10:

– No new deaths reported

• Sunday, July 11:

– A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• Monday, July 12:

– A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern Regional health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,025 active cases, 54,733 people have recovered, and 52 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 10 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,162.

Monday’s cases include:

• 4 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 3 new cases in the Northern health region

• 2 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 20 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,332 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 846,855.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.