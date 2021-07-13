MPI Reaches New Deal with Auto Repair Shops













WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance has signed a new deal with the Automotive Trades Association of Manitoba (ATA) and the Manitoba Motor Dealers Association (MMDA).

The new light vehicle accreditation agreement model is focused on consultation between the repair industry and the province’s public auto insurer, says MPI.

“The shared responsibility that MPI and the repair industry hold in providing safe and proper repairs to Manitobans requires a strong, trusted and collaborative relationship,” said Eric Herbelin, president and CEO, MPI.

“I know that this new LVAA model will allow us to continue to be good partners by listening to valuable perspectives, and most importantly, ensure a strong repair shop network for our customers.”

The existing LVAA will expire on July 26, 2021 and over the next two weeks, repair shops will transition to a new agreement.

In April, MPI served notice it planned to terminate the contract, which was originally set to expire on June 13.

“Knowing the association’s voice on behalf of shops of all sizes, from all corners of the province, will continue to be heard at the table was a significant component of this new framework for our industry,” said Johnny Vernaus, president, ATA.

“I’m pleased to see the establishment of these committees and I look forward to productive discussions that will happen as a result.”

MPI says there are no anticipated customer impacts to the transition.