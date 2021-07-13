Winners of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery Will Have to Agree to Go Public













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The winners of Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will have to agree to have their names publicized in order to collect their prizes.

Manny Atwal, president of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, says the Crown corporation is following standard practice for lotteries by requiring that winners agree to take part in publicity.

Atwal says he has received legal advice, but could not comment specifically on how the lottery will fit under the provincial law that protects personal health information.

Manitoba has previously announced the lottery will include several grand prizes of $100,000 in two draws.

One will be held in early August and the other in early September.

Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine is automatically entered in the lottery.