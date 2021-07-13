Peak of the Market Names New CEO













WINNIPEG — Peak of the Market has chosen Pamela Kolochuk to lead the local vegetable distributor.

Kolochuk, who joined the company in 2017 as the chief financial officer, takes over from CEO Larry McIntosh, who retired earlier this month.

“After an extensive and thorough search, we feel Pam has the essential skillset, vision, and drive that Peak of the Market requires to lead the company as our next CEO,” said board chair Peter Loewen.

“Pam has a proven track record as a key strategic leader and advisor in numerous capacities.”

Peak of the Market has marketed quality and locally grown produce for 79 years supplying more than 100 different varieties of fresh, quality produce.

Kolochuk formally began her duties on July 9.