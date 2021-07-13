Suspect Accused of Bribing Police Officers to Let Him Go













Winnipeg police have charged a man after they say he bribed officers to let him go upon being arrested for having outstanding warrants.

The suspect was picked up Monday afternoon after police noticed him riding a bike in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Langside Street.

When officers tried to stop him, the suspect fled, but was located a short distance away and became violent by attacking both officers. He was eventually taken into custody without injury and assessed by paramedics. During his arrest, the suspect repeatedly attempted to offer a monetary bride to officers if they would let him go.

Police say the man was found to be riding a stolen bike and was in possession of:

Bear spray

A sawed-off rifle

Ammunition

A knife

$460 in cash

A 55 cm machete

Brook Randolf McCargar, 34, faces 21 criminal offences, including bribery of officers. He remains in custody.