Winnipeg’s Free Cycling and Walking Art Tours Are Back













WINNIPEG — There’s a reason to get active again with the return of free cycling and walking art tours throughout Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Arts Council and Bike Winnipeg are hosting the first free ArtRide of the summer on Thursday, July 15. The tour will follow the active transportation pathways of the Blue line rapid transitway.

Between now and October 15, 11 free cycling and walking tours will be offered across the city.

The tours will visit well-known works such as Emptyful in the Millennium Library Park or Mediating The Treaties on Portage Avenue, as well as favourites outside of downtown including Rooster Town Kettle on the Blue line or land/mark in St. Vital.

Tours will run as scheduled rain or shine but will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm.

The tours will include only outdoor artworks and groups sizes will be limited so that guests can respect physical distancing guidelines.

The complete schedule and registration information is available at WinnipegArts.ca/GuidedPublicArtTours.