Dauphin Homicide Victim Knocks on Door, Succumbs to Injuries













Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Dauphin after the victim knocked on the door of a home early Thursday looking for help.

The 33-year-old injured man attended a residence just before 2 a.m. before the homeowners called an ambulance.

The man was taken to the local hospital but died from his injuries.

RCMP are treating the death as a homicide and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at (204) 622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.