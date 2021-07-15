Human Rights Museum Reopening to Vaccinated Visitors













The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors on Tuesday, July 27.

As part of the province’s new public health orders, set to take effect this Saturday, museums, movie theatres, bingo halls and VLT lounges can reopen at 50 percent capacity to only fully vaccinated people.

Children under 12 who are not immunized may enter with fully immunized members of their household. The CMHR has chosen not to open until July 27 in order to ensure readiness and to schedule shifts for visitor-facing staff.

Currently, the museum is highlighting the Witness Blanket, a monumental artwork by Kwakwaka’wakw and Coast Salish artist Carey Newman. It is made of more than 800 objects collected from the sites and survivors of Indian residential schools from every region of Canada.