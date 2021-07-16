Man Charged in Armed Bridgwater Bank Robbery













Winnipeg police took a man into custody Thursday following an armed bank robbery in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.

Police say the suspect entered a bank at around 1:15 p.m. with his face covered and what appeared to be an assault-style rifle.

He approached the counter, pointed the firearm at the employee and demanded money. The employee, who wasn’t injured, turned over the money and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Police soon located the man at a residence at 195 Bairdmore Boulevard in nearby Richmond West, where they executed a search warrant and seized a vehicle, along with the money and an imitation firearm.

Oshiobugie Bryan Okhaimo, 24, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.