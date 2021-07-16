39 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 57,065.

Health officials say there are 958 active cases, 54,943 people have recovered, and 37 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including nine in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,164.

Friday’s cases include:

• 10 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 new cases in the Northern health region

• 3 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 15 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,579 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 852,858.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.