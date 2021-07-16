Ride for Dad Launches Raffle to Fight Prostate Cancer













WINNIPEG — An inaugural 50/50 raffle by the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is raising additional funds to fight prostate cancer.

Raffle ticket sales opened Thursday and will run up until midnight on October 3, 2021, with the jackpot starting at $15,000.

“In 2020 and again this year we had to put the brakes on our annual Ride Day which sees over 1,500 registered riders assemble at Earls Polo Park for the official start,” said Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad co-chair Kirk Van Alstyne.

“For two years running, we’ve introduced the ‘Ride Alone Together’ (RAT Ride) format whereby riders register online, collect pledge donations and head-out on the day and route of their choosing. As our fundraising took a major hit in 2020, our committee decided to add the 50/50 raffle as an additional fundraising feature.”

The early bird draw — a $10,000 gift card courtesy of Headingley Sport Shop — is September 15. The grand prize draw is expected to surpass $100,000 and will take place on Monday, October 4. All proceeds stay in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

Manitobans can purchase tickets online at RideForDad5050.ca and register to enjoy their ‘RAT Rides’ this summer.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.