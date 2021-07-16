Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash East of Deacon’s Corner













A Winnipeg man was killed Friday in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway just east of the city.

RCMP were called at around 5:25 a.m. for a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the westbound lane approximately eight kilometres east of Deacon’s Corner in the RM of Tache.

Less than 10 minutes later, RCMP received a report of a head-on collision at the same location. Police say just after 5:30 a.m., a 70-year-old man from Winnipeg was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane when his vehicle struck a westbound car head-on.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 30-year-old La Broquerie man driving the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed for several hours and traffic was detoured while officers investigated.