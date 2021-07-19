Man Points Gun at Security Guard, Threatens to Kill Him: Police













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a security guard on Sunday and threatened to kill him.

The incident happened at an establishment in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue at around 11:15 p.m.

Police say the security guard attempted to remove the man for causing a disturbance when he was punched in the face and had the gun pointed at his head.

The suspect fled on foot and threw away the gun while attempting to escape. Police located the suspect in the area a short time later and also recovered the gun.

The 28-year-old victim declined medical treatment.

Hothaifa Hassan, 20, of Winnipeg has been charged with several firearm-related offences, as well as assault and uttering threats.

He remains in custody.