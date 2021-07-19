Manitoba Undertaking Consultations on Five-Year Mental Health Plan













WINNIPEG — A consultation phase has been launched by the province to develop a five-year action plan for mental health, wellness and recovery services in Manitoba.

Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon announced Monday the province will set out five key areas to focus on moving forward.

“As a government, we are committed to making mental health, wellness and recovery services co-ordinated, effective and results-oriented,” said Gordon.

“Several reports have been commissioned in the last several years, and many of these recommendations have been implemented. We are building on this work to create a five-year action plan for mental health, wellness and recovery to inform priority areas and make it easier for Manitobans to find and access the right care at the right time and in the right place.”

The five key areas of focus in the action plan include:

• Evidence-based, quality, data-driven services

• Service access and co-ordination

• Substance use and recovery

• Population health and wellness

• Service governance and accountability

Gordon says the government’s role will be to provide overall direction to improve access to and the co-ordination of the system, and support the work of the service delivery organizations and community-based agencies that provide direct patient care, including the NorWest Youth Hub.

The completed five-year action plan will be released publicly before the end of the year.